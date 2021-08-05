Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) by 16.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Peoples Financial Services were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,256,000 after buying an additional 28,213 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 323,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFIS stock opened at $44.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $318.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.15. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

