Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,730 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of nLIGHT worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 735,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,820,000 after acquiring an additional 29,745 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 15,730 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in nLIGHT by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 16,690 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of nLIGHT stock opened at $31.34 on Thursday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.96. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -62.68 and a beta of 2.54.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LASR shares. TheStreet raised shares of nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. nLIGHT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

