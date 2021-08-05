Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.36 Million Stake in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 604,198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,498 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDSI. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Kevin Kotler purchased 50,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,098,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,433.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 9.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BDSI opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $369.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $5.45.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 16.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioDelivery Sciences International Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

