Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of DDS stock opened at $164.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.83. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $193.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($6.94) EPS. Dillard’s’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.98%.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $99,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,558. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $1,306,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,138,815.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,010 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth $4,505,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth $5,686,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth $1,832,000. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

