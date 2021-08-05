Digitex Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.56 Million (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 5th. Digitex has a market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Digitex has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digitex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00058712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00016625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.25 or 0.00906199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00096714 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00042976 BTC.

About Digitex

Digitex is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.