Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on APPS. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $63.31 on Tuesday. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $102.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.70.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 59.51% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,238,000 after purchasing an additional 254,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,621,000 after purchasing an additional 39,476 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 410.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,942,000 after purchasing an additional 869,828 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 63.7% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,324,000 after purchasing an additional 350,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 4.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,747,000 after acquiring an additional 36,859 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

