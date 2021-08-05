Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.450-$6.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.33 billion-$4.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.37 billion.

NYSE:DLR opened at $155.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $164.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.11, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.71.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total value of $1,455,420.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,420.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 361,440 shares of company stock valued at $56,376,705. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

