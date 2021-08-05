Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 3,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 722,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on DRNA shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

Shares of DRNA opened at $37.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.26. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $137,095.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,095.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $1,172,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,742 shares of company stock worth $4,841,421. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 332,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

