Diamondback Energy, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.45 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $76.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.77. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $102.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The business’s revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,100 shares of company stock worth $2,246,258 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,984 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $7,971,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,146,000. WBI Investments acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $5,489,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

