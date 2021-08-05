Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,486 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 357.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 19.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $848,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,404 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 44.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $58,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FANG. BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.84.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,100 shares of company stock worth $2,246,258 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.83. The company had a trading volume of 123,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,021. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $102.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.86.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

