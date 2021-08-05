Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €65.00 by UBS Group

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €65.00 ($76.47) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s current price.

DPW has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €61.42 ($72.26).

FRA DPW opened at €57.80 ($68.00) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €57.50. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

