Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €10.00 by Nord/LB

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €10.00 ($11.76) target price by research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LHA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €7.50 ($8.82).

Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded down €0.11 ($0.13) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €9.23 ($10.85). 3,578,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €10.11. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a twelve month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

