Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Target Price to $84.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $86.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CL has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.54.

CL stock opened at $78.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $86.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,829,000 after buying an additional 2,946,033 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,302,000 after buying an additional 3,475,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,365,000 after buying an additional 216,446 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $742,997,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,765,000 after buying an additional 4,724,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

