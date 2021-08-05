Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $241.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $258.00 to $241.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $231.89.

CAT opened at $204.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,664,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 93,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 170,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,561,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

