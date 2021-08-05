Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for 2.9% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $38,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 209.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031,544 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,957,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,248,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,965,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,271,000 after buying an additional 2,153,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,989,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,787,000 after buying an additional 1,953,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.81. The company had a trading volume of 573,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,555,023. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $98.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $178.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

