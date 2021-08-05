Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 463,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,024,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $85,000.

NYSE:OGN traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,190,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,115. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.06.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 20th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OGN. Citigroup assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

