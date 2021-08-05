Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,293 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the quarter. SeaWorld Entertainment comprises 1.7% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.56% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $22,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.6% in the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 38,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $3,438,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $89,406,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $1,475,000.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SEAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.82.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded up $7.54 on Thursday, reaching $51.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.44. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.62.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,601,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $93,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.