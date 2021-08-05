DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1-4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.25 billion.DENTSPLY SIRONA also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.900-$2.900 EPS.
XRAY stock traded down $4.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.52. 150,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.37. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $41.52 and a 12 month high of $69.54.
DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.
XRAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.50.
In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile
Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.
