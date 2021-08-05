DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1-4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.25 billion.DENTSPLY SIRONA also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.900-$2.900 EPS.

XRAY stock traded down $4.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.52. 150,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.37. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $41.52 and a 12 month high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

XRAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.50.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

