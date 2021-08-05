DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.900-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.25 billion.DENTSPLY SIRONA also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.75-2.90 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $5.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.05. The stock had a trading volume of 102,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,587. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 74.09, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $41.52 and a 52 week high of $69.54.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.50.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.