Dentacoin Price Hits $0.0000 (DCN)

Dentacoin (CURRENCY:DCN) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. In the last week, Dentacoin has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. Dentacoin has a market cap of $13.54 million and $322,928.00 worth of Dentacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dentacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Dentacoin

Dentacoin (DCN) is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2017. Dentacoin’s total supply is 7,899,848,965,678 coins and its circulating supply is 548,105,296,887 coins. Dentacoin’s official Twitter account is @dentacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dentacoin is /r/Dentacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dentacoin’s official website is www.dentacoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dentacoin is the first Blockchain concept designed for the Global Dental Industry. The Dentacoin ERC20 token is configured to be used globally by all individuals. “

