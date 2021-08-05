Dent (DENT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $26.68 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Dent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Dent has a total market cap of $240.04 million and approximately $26.68 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dent has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dent

Dent (CRYPTO:DENT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,909,154,848 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

