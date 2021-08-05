Delek US (NYSE:DK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Delek US (NYSE:DK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 36.11% and a negative net margin of 6.58%.

Shares of Delek US stock traded up $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $17.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,591. Delek US has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.10.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. upped their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

In other news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

