Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

NYSE:DEX traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 12,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,810. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $11.14.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $152,558.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,823 shares of company stock worth $228,202.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

