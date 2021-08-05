Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.86 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will report sales of $124.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.30 million to $126.20 million. Del Taco Restaurants reported sales of $120.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year sales of $528.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $525.40 million to $530.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $548.68 million, with estimates ranging from $539.30 million to $557.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.24%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TACO. Wedbush raised their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Del Taco Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TACO. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $108,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TACO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 202,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,013. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $305.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of June 9, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

