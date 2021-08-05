DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Price Down 25.2% This Week

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for about $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00046616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00102361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.04 or 0.00141602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,901.66 or 0.99784562 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.62 or 0.00826096 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeFiSocial Gaming

DeFiSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiSocial Gaming should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

