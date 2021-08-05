DeFi Bids Market Cap Reaches $288,716.17 (BID)

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One DeFi Bids coin can now be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. DeFi Bids has a market cap of $288,716.17 and approximately $16.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeFi Bids has traded up 12.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00060347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00016515 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $371.80 or 0.00946191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00097214 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00044130 BTC.

About DeFi Bids

DeFi Bids (BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,905,609 coins and its circulating supply is 16,176,936 coins. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids . DeFi Bids’ official website is defibids.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Bids

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Bids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Bids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

