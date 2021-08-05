Decentral Games (DG) Price Reaches $171.61 on Top Exchanges

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $50.05 million and $805,672.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for $171.61 or 0.00419397 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00046934 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00101074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00139330 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,794.16 or 0.99697857 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $339.13 or 0.00828807 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 291,675 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

