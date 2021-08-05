DecentBet Price Hits $0.0040 on Major Exchanges (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded 46.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DecentBet has a market cap of $759,895.20 and approximately $554.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00058914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00016787 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.36 or 0.00907739 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00097283 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00042918 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DBET is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

