David Powers Sells 2,225 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total transaction of $922,529.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,811,173.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David Powers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $436.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.13. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $439.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,150,179,000 after purchasing an additional 164,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,357,000 after purchasing an additional 48,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,354,000 after acquiring an additional 14,083 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,032,000 after acquiring an additional 139,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,912,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

