Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.26-$0.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $938-$944 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $889.61 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.280 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $19.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.97. 524,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,986. Datadog has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $119.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -947.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.04.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Datadog from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datadog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Datadog from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Datadog has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.63.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,302,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total value of $836,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,155,249.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,809 shares of company stock worth $17,771,085. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

