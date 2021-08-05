DAD 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.75 Million (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. In the last week, DAD has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One DAD coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a market capitalization of $61.74 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00060892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00016519 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $357.26 or 0.00935146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00095826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00043875 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. The official website for DAD is dad.one . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

