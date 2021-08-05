DA Davidson Downgrades Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) to Neutral

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) was downgraded by DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FSLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

FSLY stock opened at $44.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a current ratio of 11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.93. Fastly has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $42,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,288.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $690,573.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,839 shares of company stock worth $9,460,609. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Fastly during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Fastly by 1,808.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

