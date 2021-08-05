D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HEPS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $25.90 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEPS opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $15.23.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

