Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Hits New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $60.97 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 1715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.79.

The medical device company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 7.16%.

CUTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Cutera in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 664,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,090. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,343 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 23.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,036 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 45.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 789,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,719,000 after buying an additional 245,900 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Cutera by 138.7% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Management LLC purchased a new position in Cutera in the first quarter valued at $9,778,000.

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -81.84 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Cutera Company Profile (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

