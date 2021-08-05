Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Curis had a negative return on equity of 45.88% and a negative net margin of 334.50%.

Curis stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.17. 15,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,551. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.34 million, a P/E ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 2.89. Curis has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

CRIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

