Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Raised to $307.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $300.00 to $307.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $251.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $281.78.

Cummins stock opened at $231.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cummins has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cummins will post 16.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMI. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 3.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Cummins by 27.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 225,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,502,000 after buying an additional 48,775 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Cummins by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

