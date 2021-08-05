Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $231.07. 1,138,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,628. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cummins has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $277.09.

Get Cummins alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.78.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.