Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,628. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $277.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s payout ratio is 44.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.78.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

