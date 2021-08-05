Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million.

Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 million, a PE ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) by 131.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

