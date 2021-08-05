CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies covering a spectrum of blood-related cancers. The company is heavily focused on marketing its approved therapy Pixuvri in Europe, and on continuing the development of its late-stage development pipeline, including pacritinib. CTI BioPharma Corp., formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CTI BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $233.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.71. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $4.13.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CTI BioPharma will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTIC. UBS Group AG lifted its position in CTI BioPharma by 133.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 46.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

