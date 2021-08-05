Crowns Market Capitalization Tops $14.76 Million (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. During the last seven days, Crowns has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Crowns has a total market cap of $14.76 million and $1.48 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowns coin can now be bought for approximately $8.08 or 0.00020788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00061566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00016740 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $377.41 or 0.00971090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00098136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00044192 BTC.

About Crowns

Crowns (CWS) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,827,380 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

