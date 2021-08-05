Crown Price Reaches $0.0735 on Exchanges (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 5th. Crown has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $2,806.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0735 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crown has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,893.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $545.46 or 0.01333854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.21 or 0.00342880 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00138211 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003323 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Crown Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,729,752 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

