Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Now Covered by Dawson James

Analysts at Dawson James started coverage on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

NASDAQ:CRKN opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14. Crown ElectroKinetics has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $6.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.04.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRKN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,370,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. 6.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

