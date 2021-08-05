Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Criteo had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.76. 12,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,117. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.12. Criteo has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $46.65.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $2,049,683.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

