Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from $21.50 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cresco Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.44.

CRLBF opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11. Cresco Labs has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $17.49.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

