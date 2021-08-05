Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DHY opened at $2.51 on Thursday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
