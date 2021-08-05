Credit Suisse Group Raises ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Price Target to GBX 215

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 212 ($2.77) to GBX 229 ($2.99) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConvaTec Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 246 ($3.21).

CTEC stock opened at GBX 229.20 ($2.99) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53. ConvaTec Group has a 12-month low of GBX 173.20 ($2.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 265 ($3.46). The firm has a market cap of £4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 46.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 246.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a GBX 1.23 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.15%.

In other news, insider Constantin Coussios purchased 8,440 shares of ConvaTec Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £19,918.40 ($26,023.52).

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

