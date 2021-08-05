Cowen Boosts Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $70.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Cowen from $65.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RVLV. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $71.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $74.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.79.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 60,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $4,385,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,281.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,281.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,018,536 shares of company stock worth $119,326,127. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 783.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 50.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 44.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

