Cowen Boosts Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $70.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Cowen from $65.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.88% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RVLV. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.
Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $71.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $74.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.79.
In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 60,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $4,385,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,281.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,281.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,018,536 shares of company stock worth $119,326,127. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 783.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 50.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 44.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
