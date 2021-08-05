Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) PT Lowered to $3.50

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) had its price objective dropped by Mizuho from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CRVS. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CRVS stock opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.55. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $75.09 million, a P/E ratio of -65.31 and a beta of 1.66.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVS. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,037,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial that inhibits the production of adenosine and activate various immune cells, as Phase III clinical trial of CPI-006 for COVID-19.

