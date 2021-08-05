Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Invests $250,000 in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 4,902,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,211,000 after acquiring an additional 980,587 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 915,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after purchasing an additional 135,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 328,761 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 620,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,355,000 after purchasing an additional 508,500 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,448,000. Institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $20.95 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.69. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%. The business had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

